Gistlover arrested by INTERPOL, tries to escape

YouNews March 6, 2023 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 127 Views

A joint operation by INTERPOL operatives in Benin Republic and Nigeria operatives has led to the arrest if a 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Emeh Daniel Nnamdi, who was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force for various offences. He was arrested on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Emeh was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on February 20, 2023 for allegedly impersonation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police and defamation of character by alleging that top police officers in Anambra State Command are involved in kidnapping and killing of suspects after extorting them. he also accused them of organ trafficking.

The corp member who is said to be the face behind the popular Gistlover page that writes mostly about celebrities and the likes on social media made the allegations via his page.

An AIT report describes Emeh Daniel Nnamdi as an IT expert who started impersonating personnel of the Nigeria Police Force while serving as a tracker in the Anambra State Police Command.

The arrested suspect , the son of Professor JK Emeh, is currently in police custody in Abuja

