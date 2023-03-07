No clear signal on Old Naira: Buhari, CBN quiet, few Banks comply

Citizen are still confused, with no clear signal on which way and which one to believe, days after Supreme Court order on old Naira notes.

There are believe that the Federal Government bis confuse, @ Wit’s end over S/Court old Naira order.

“The FG and the CBN are keeping quiet, not knowing what to do on this matter.

They ought to have made a statement today directing compliance with the Supreme Court ruling on the cash redesign scheme, more so when the President had already reportedly apologise for the pains triggered by the implementation of the policy.

There is nothing to study here, Mr AGF. And on account of this, citizens remain saddled with continuing with the illegal activity of buying their own legal tender at illegal rates.”

Statement from Mr President it seems is what everyone is waiting for.

“We are still waiting to hear the final say from the presidency as they always have the final say not Supreme court” a Nigerian said.

However, following the Supreme Court judgment, which extended the validity of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currency redesign policy to December, some deposit money banks have started paying out the old notes.

YOUNEWS’ checks showed that some commercial banks in the City of Kano and Abuja have commenced paying out the old N500 and N1000 notes

While some branches of Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) issued out old notes, some others like Polaris bank in Abuja had not commenced as of the time this report was filed.

A member of staff confided in our reporter that only the old N200 notes were still being issued, “as we do not have any new directive on what to do yet.

Sources at GTB said they received a directive from their management to begin paying old notes in their vault.

“The problem is that taking the old notes from customers will require the CBN form as we don’t have any directive in that regard,” the source said.

As of the time of this report, Daily Trust was unable to confirm if the CBN had officially issued a bank-wide circular instructing the Deposit money bank to comply.

Economic experts have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, to obey the judgment on the validity of the old naira notes.

An economist, Paul Alake, had said there needs to be more clarity on how the old N500 and N1000 notes return into circulation.

He said the judgment would not be impactful if the old Notes were not released by the CBN back into the banking system.

“If the money is not released in the financial sector by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the judgment may not have any effect.”

In a unanimous judgement, a seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Inyang Okoro, on Friday, held that the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the redesigning and withdrawal of old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000, without consultation with the states, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Council of State and other stakeholders, was unconstitutional.

The apex court observed that no reasonable notice was given before the implementation of the policy as provided under the CBN Act.