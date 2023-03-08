10th Assembly: Senate – (APC) 57 (PDP) 29 (LP)6…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the full list of the winners and newly elected members of the National Assembly of the February 25 parliamentary election.

Nigeria held its seventh national (presidential and federal parliamentary) elections since 1999.

The National Assembly has two legislative chambers, with the Senate comprising 109 legislators and the House of Representatives comprising 306 lawmakers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured a large number of seats. The Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are other parties able to claim a few seats.

INEC is expected to present certificates of return to the newly elected lawmakers in the Senate Tuesday

In the senate, INEC said the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 57 seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 29 seats. The Labour Party (LP) won six seats; Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won two seats each. The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) also got one seat each.

In the lower legislative chamber, APC won 162 seats, followed by the PDP which won 102 seats.

The LP won 34 seats while NNPP won 18 seats. APGA got four seats; African Democratic Congress (ADC) and SDP won two seats each; and the YPP, one seat.

The tally shows that the APC has majority control in both chambers of the national assembly and by convention will produce the presiding and principal officers for the 10th session.