APC Chieftain assassinated in Anambra !

One of the leaders of an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign group, the Coalition of South-East Tinubu Shettima Support Group (CoSETSSG), in Anambra State, Leo Alachuna, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the deceased had jubilated in Onitsha after Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election last Wednesday.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, and the Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Joe Igbokwe made this known on his social media handles on Tuesday.

He wrote; “With a heart full of uncontrollable agony, I bring to our notice; the very shocking news of the death of one of the leaders of CoSETSSG in Anambra State, Hon. Leo Alachuna.

“Do you remember him? He was the one rejoicing in Onitsha after BAT was declared the winner. The devastation is unbearable and the pain so deep that nothing can console us over this irreparable loss.

Tinubu’s Victory

“To learn that he fell under the evil hands of the unknown gun men is even most horrifying.

“His only offence was that he supported BAT during the Presidential election of 25th February 2023.

“Our heart goes out to his family who are so terribly devastated at this moment.

“On behalf of the National Coordinator, the entire leadership of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council ICC and all members of the Coalition of South East Tinubu Shettima Support Groups CoSETSSG, we extend the condolences of the President-elect; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the entire family,” the statement added