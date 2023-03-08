Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Atiku raises Legal team of 19 SANs to battle Tinubu..+ Full list

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has named and inaugurated his legal team for the challenge of the outcome of the poll.

The former Vice President named and inaugurated the legal team on Tuesday in Abuja at his campaign headquarters.

Abubakar at the inauguration in Abuja charged the team to establish the claim of illegality in the February 25 presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.

He told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from those who undertook the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians, the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

Addressing the team headed by Chief J. K. Gadzama (SAN) at the conference room of his office at the campaign headquarters, Abubakar said it was imperative that they work assiduously in reclaiming the mandate not necessarily because of him and the PDP, but to “strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.”

The members of the team include Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Chief Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN), A. K. Ajibade (SAN), O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN), Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

Abubakar is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election.

The case is at the Court of Appeal.

Also challenging the outcome of the poll is the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Abubakar and Obi came second and third respectively.

