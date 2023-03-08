Charcoal producers (NACPDEAN) set for Consultative Meeting

The National Association of Charcoal Producers, Dealers, Exporters and Afforestation of Nigeria (NACPDEAN) National Apex Body for Charcoal producers in Nigeria is set for a consultative meeting with government.

It is said to be in furtherance of the association’s objectives.

The meeting with government is in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Trade Industry & Investment and Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Others who are joining hands with the National Apex Body for Charcoal Producers include, Nigerian Export Promotion Council; Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; Raw Materials Research and Development Council and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

An insider revealed that all Exporters and stakeholders in the charcoal subsector to the Exporters Stakeholders’ are invited Consultative Meeting with the Government.

Mr. Babatunde Edu ,President has assured that plan is in top gear for the event..And he added:

We plan to sensitize stakeholders on the effects of deforestation, the benefit of afforestation and innovative processing procedures to boost the forest resources in Nigeria with emphases on our thrust policy on issuance of Afforestation Pass and Lifting Rights by the national association for compliance of stakeholders to streamline the subsector.

We are strategically collaborating with export stakeholders, the government and agencies in Nigeria, we are also very certain of our export members trusted attendance

We are set Babatunde who emerged national President of the body during an election at the tail end of 2021, mentioned, saying that the efforts of NACPDEAN at protecting the forest and to also mitigate climate change and boost

the economy through the production and export of quality charcoal. are issues on the table for the forum.

He then added :

“We are strategically collaborating with export stakeholders, the government and agencies in Nigeria”

Stephen Adeoye, Director of Afforestation, also disclosed why the meeting is a look- forward-to event..’

“Nigeria is currently ranked second in in global charcoal production and first in Africa earning up to $73.2 million from exports yearly while Brazil takes the lead with 6.3 million tone…It is worth discussing, and we are putting all hands on deck to lift it up.”

Mr Adeoye said “This interactive session is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 16th March 2023, at the Presken Hotel, 131 Awolowo Way, Allen Junction, Ikeja, Lagos, by 10am.

Themeof the event is Sustainable Afforestation & Reforestation for Nigeria’s Posterity.

Other MDAs, shipping companies, and terminal operators will be in attendance.

Chief Guest of Honour:

Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Spokesperson Federal House of Representatives

Guest of Honour:

Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello, Member Federal House of Representatives

The invitation is free to all Exporters in the Charcoal business have a lot to benefit from this event and get more insights into the following areas:

Deforestation effects; Afforestation/Reforestation sustainable benefits; Charcoal benefits; The Revised Charcoal Export Guideline; Innovative processing/packaging solutions; Afforestation Pass/Rights; Easy of doing business in the charcoal subsector; B2B Networking.

The meeting date is Thursday, 16 March 2023 by 10am, at Presken Hotel, 131 Awolowo Way, Allen Junction, Ikeja, Lagos.

For inquiries, collaboration, or sponsorship, contact: 07066909022, 07046383432.

It will be be recalled that NACPDEAN Charcoal Stakeholders, rejoiced in a big way, recently when the ban on charcoal export was lifted.

“We are glad to announce that the Federal Government Of Nigeria has lifted the ban placed on #charcoal #export from Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Environment, #nigeria by the Honourable Minister of Environment at the Green Building of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigeria at Maitama, Abuja FCT on Thursday 19th January 2023, after an exhaustive consultative engagement with #stakeholders in the timber/Afforestation business and value chain.

Consequently, the Federal Government Of Nigeria has put in place stringent measures to stem the tide of our forest abuse and ensure sustainable forest management which include the setting up of a Joint Task Force, National Forestry Trust Fund, Nigeria #timber Legality Standards, Inter-Ministerial, and Inter-agency National!

The Honorable Minister of Environment himself declaring the Ban on Charcoal Export lifted but depending on complaints from stakeholders, more details will be provided by the National Secretary General of NACPDEAN Charcoal Stakeholders, Mr. Kingsley Amadi Kc Amadi.

Congratulations to the National President, National Deputy President, National Secretary General, EXCOs, Members of NACPDEAN Charcoal Stakeholders and all stakeholders. The ban has been lifted for life!!!