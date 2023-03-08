Why INEC postponed gov election by one week( March 18)

The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 by one week.

The elections will now hold on March 18, 2023.

A Residential Electoral Commissioner who does not want his name but to be mentioned has confirmed the decision.

YOUNEWS learnt that the decision may be connected with the request of the Independent National Electoral Commission in its prayer to Court.

According to an official familiar with the matter, INEC cited logistical challenges related to the configuration and transportation of BVAS as the reason for the postponement.

The decision was made during a meeting of INEC directors on Wednesday evening.

The official stated that the exercise would now take place on March 18, as this would allow an redundant week for preparations to be made.

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted INEC the power to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System it used for the presidential election.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that preventing

the electoral umpire from reconfiguring the BVAS would adversely affect the forthcoming governorship and State Assembly elections.

It dismissed objections by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the request.

According to the court, allowing the objections by Obi and his party, would amount to “tying the hands of the Respondent, INEC”.

Dismissing objections by LP and Obi, the court held that the backup files on the server cannot be lost and that restraining INEC will affect the forthcoming governorship elections.

Justice Joseph Ikyegh who presided over the panel chided the applicants for repeating their request to be allowed to scan and make copies of the electoral materials in INEC’s possession stating that it amounted to an abuse of court process.

It noted that INEC had in an affidavit filed before the court, assured that the accreditation data contained in the BVAS could not be tampered with or lost.

There were about 176, 000 BVAS machines that were deployed in polling units during the presidential election.

“Each polling unit has its own particular BVAS machine which we need to configure for the forthcoming elections. It will be very difficult for us, within the period, to reconfigure the 176,000 BVAS.

“We have already stated in our affidavit that no information in the BVAS will be lost as we will transfer all the data in the BVAS to our backend server.

“We need the BVAS configured. So, granting this application will be a clog in the process and may delay the conduct of the elections”, INEC’s lawyer, Inuwa, SAN, pleaded.