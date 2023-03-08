Only CBN Can Give Us Directives On Old Naira Notes, Not Supreme Court — Banks

Despite the Supreme Court‘s decision, banks have stated that they will not begin re-issuing old Naira notes until directed to do so by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

In fact, a banker stated that the old Naira notes were no longer in their possession, but were with the CBN and would be available to customers once the CBN released them.

Meanwhile, stakeholders such as bank customers, financial analysts, and business owners have demanded that the old Naira notes be reissued immediately in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order.

According to one Access Bank official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the banks will follow what the CBN says rather than what the Supreme Court says.

“Banks in Nigeria are heavily regulated, and we only listen to what the CBN says,” he says.

Despite the Supreme court ruling, we still need to hear from our regulator,” he said