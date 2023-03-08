PoS Operator arrested over N891,000 Fraud

A 33-year-old Point of Sale operator, Ayoola Seun, was on Tuesday arraigned by the police before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly defrauding a company of N891,000.

The prosecutor, Inspector E.O Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 20, 2022 around 10:00 a.m.

Seun was said to have committed the offence at No. 5, Fatimilola St., Afobaje, Itele, Awori, Ota in Ogun State.

Adaraloye said that the defendant was given N891,000 to pay some customers by Monie Point International but failed to disburse the money.

“The defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N891,000 to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between him and the company,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State government.

She adjourned the case till April 3 for further hearing.