Sanwo-Olu governance does not know race or religion — Spokesman

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, does not discriminate based on ethnic or religious backgrounds but ensures equal treatment for all Lagosians both in his personal and official capacities.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, stated this during a media chat on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. “The government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not consider ethnic or religious sentiments when planning for development of the state. The government plans for everyone irrespective of colour, race, ethnic origin, sex or religion. Our Greater Lagos development agenda tagged THEMES does not know race or religion. It speaks only to Lagosians,” Akosile said.

Commenting on how the Governor’s disposition has impacted inter-ethnic relations in the state, Akosile said: “Speaking specifically to the peaceful coexistence of ethnic nationalities, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ensured that no tribe is victimized or threatened by anyone in Lagos. He has provided adequate security for every ethnic minority such as the Ndigbo and Hausa communities in the state.”

The CPS stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration “enjoys a very cordial relationship with the Igbo community in Lagos State,” adding: “He has a lot of Igbo friends and regards them as his brothers and sisters.”

Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is favoured to win re-election for a second term during the Saturday, March 11, 2023 polls despite stiff opposition from the flagbearers of Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).