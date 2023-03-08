Veteran actor,Fadeyi Oloro is dead!

Òjó Arówóṣafẹ́ popularly known as Fádèyí Olóró dies after a long sickness.

His death was confirmed by a close family member.

The Ekiti State-born actor, who rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s for his notorious antagonistic character of a dreaded ‘Fadeyi Olori’, died on Tuesday evening after a long battle with kidney-related ailment. He wad aged 66.

Veteran Nigerian actor, Arowosafe, popularly known as Baba Fadeyi Oloro, is dead.

Mr Arowosafe, who played Fadeyi Oloro in a Yoruba TV series titled ‘Arelu’ in the 80s, had been ill for over three years before his shocking death.

Fadeyi Oloro’s daughter, Fasunwon Bidemi oluwafunke, confirmed the news on Tuesday night but declined to share additional details.

Mr Arowosafe, who played Fadeyi Oloro in a Yoruba TV series titled ‘Arelu’ in the 80s, has been ill for over three years.

His daughter recently joined an Instagram live session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze in February to share details of her father’s predicament.

According to her, he was diagnosed with kidney-related ailments, among other things, from the University College Hospital (UCH)

The Yoruba movie icon had last month, through his son on an Instagram live session with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, begged Nigerians for help after the actor was served a six-month eviction notice over unpaid rent.

Subsequently, a UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, donated N3million for Arowosafe’s treatment and other outstanding bills.

Fadeyi Oloro was born on September 15, 1957 in Igbara Odo, present-day Ekiti State, and became a household name during the cinematic era for his antagonistic roles in Yoruba movies accompanied by his ever-vibrant recitation of chants and incantations.