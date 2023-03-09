Banks, customers Confuse, as CBN denies old notes’ directive

In dilemma, in Confusion are still the words..No one is certain of official position, on either to accept, or not to accept the #500 and #1,000 old Naira notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said it has not issued a fresh directive to commercial banks on last Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court ordering the circulation of the old naira notes alongside the new ones until December 31.

But in a contradictory manner an officer of the Central Bank of Nigeria confirmed that both old N1000, N500 and new notes are now legal tender.

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications CBN, Dr Isa Abdulmumin on Tuesday affirmed that commercial banks have started issuing both the old and new notes to their customers.

But insisted that the apex bank is yet to issue an official statement.

He said, “Banks are paying old notes as well as new notes. They are all legal tender.

“Yes, the CBN has not issued an official statement on the issue. Anyone banks give to you, you can collect. We just want to make life easy for Nigerians.”

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court gave its verdict on Naira redesign, directing the federal government to allow the validity of N200, N500 and N1000 notes till 31 December.

On account of the verdict, some banks in Abuja and Lagos have started issuing the old notes to customers.

A seven-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro had described as unconstitutional, President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the CBN for the redesigning and withdrawal of old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000, without consultation with the states, Federal Executive Council, the National Council of States, and other stakeholders.

Now there are confusion among commercial banks and business operators following the non-issuance of a directive by the CBN on receiving the old N500 and N1000 notes.

The CBN spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin, said the CBN has not issued an official statement.

However, a senior management person at CBN said: “Both the old and new notes are legal tender, and banks are currently issuing them to customers.

Nigerians should not reject any note, whether old or new.”More commercial banks across the country have commenced dispensing the old N500 and N1000 notes to their customers.

Already some banks like Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) began dispensing the old notes across its branches nationwide on Monday.

In accordance with the March 3 Supreme Court decision, which extended the validity of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign policy until December 31, some banks across the country have begun issuing old N500 and N1,000 notes to their customers.

However, YOUNEWS findings revealed only partial compliance because some banks have not followed the supreme court judgement, claiming that they are waiting for an official directive from the CBN to do so.

GTBank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, and Union Bank were among the banks that have been issuing old banknotes to their customers.