One Killed As Wrong-way Driver Crashes Bus Into Car In Lagos

At least one person has been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred in the Meiran area of Lagos State.

Confirming the accident on its Twitter page, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the accident occurred when a “Vanagon” bus drove against traffic and collided with a Honda Civic car.

LASTMA further confirmed that the driver of the Honda Civic Car died instantly at the scene of the accident.

The airbag in the car ,we learnt ‘scattered’ on the driver’s face and chest..He made attempt to come out, but drop on the floor, as he stood up in an attempt.

He dropped dead.And the driver of the Varagon bus ran away..He is yet to be apprehended, as we write.

“An accident involving a “Vanagon” bus that drove against traffic at Meiran collided with a Honda civic car. The driver of the said Honda died instantly.

“Men of Nigeria police and soldiers are on ground to maintain sanity, while we also await a tow truck for evacuation.

“Traffic has extended backward Salolo but structure much in place to move traffic effectively,” LASTMA stated.

Meanwhile, this is the second fatal accident recorded in Lagos on Thursday morning on same Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway

As earlier reported by YOUNEWS six persons died in the early hours of the morning when the passenger train crushed the bus in the Ikeja area of the state.

It was gathered that the moving train ran into the BRT Bus at the PWD crossing in Ikeja and dragged it to the Shogunle area of Lagos.