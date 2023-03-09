Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tragedy : Train crushes Lagos staff bus..how it happened !

March 9, 2023

An unspecified number of people have been injured after a passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government staff bus at PWD area of the state.

YOUNEWS reporter who witnessed the incident said it happened around past 7am on Thursday.

The BRT was crushed by the train at PWD junction, Ikeja area of the state on Thursday.

The train was coming from Agege and met a BRT vehicle with the Lagos state government workers on board crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA, one of the sympathisers said.

It was uncertain the number of casualties but the BRT bus was smeared with the fresh blood of victims.

The accident has caused a gridlock on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from for motorists coming from Oshodi around Shogunle to Ikeja-Along.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Taofiq Adebayo, said rescue operation was ongoing.

