Drivers Beware : 12 things about Rail Crossing

(1) Level Crossing.. Official road where you should use your vehicle to cross to the other side.

(2) The level-crossing keeper is there, on duty 24/7

(3) The LCK is the man with the red and yellow flags at all times at the level crossing.

(4) If he gives you the red flag, you are to stop.

(5) If he gives you the yellow flag, you are to move with caution.

(6) If he gives the yellow flag to the train driver, that means he has asked the train driver to start coming.

(7);With that, the train driver has the confidence that the rail is clear for him to drive through.

(8) This simply means all buses should wait and not move till the yellow flag is given to them.

(9) No one should be on the rail track for whatever reason.

Anyone seen on the rail track is an intruder and has no business being there.

(10) You must know this, emphasize it and drum it to the ears of people that a moving train cannot stop immediately.

(11) If anyone dies on the track, your family members will have to pay a railway fine before retrieving the corpse, because no one is supposed to be there in the first place.

(12) For emphasis sake, When the flag bearers tell you to stop, please, stop.”

