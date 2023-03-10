Lagos bus driver causes Train crash, using earpiece, arrested !

An eyewitness has alleged that the driver of the Lagos State staff bus that collided with a passenger train in the Ikeja area of the state on Thursday morning, used an earpiece while driving.

According to an eyewitness the driver was on earpiece while driving and he was not patient enough for the train to pass before moving, despite the passengers’ warnings.

He said, “They stopped the driver in the BRT but he is using earpiece.

“The people in the vehicle now said stop but he said, ‘Let me go. It is too far, let me just go’.”

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Railway Corporation also blamed the driver of a Lagos State Government staff bus for a fatal train accident which killed six people and injured 96 in the PWD area of the state on Thursday.

YOUNEWS learnt that the driver has been arrested, while the Nigerian Railway Police Command has effectively taken over the investigation into the incident as a result of the directive of the Minister of Transportation for a detailed investigation of the incident.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, confirmed the arrest of the bus driver.

Narrating how it happened, the Chief Mechanical Engineer and Lagos District Manager, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Augustine Arisa, said the BRT driver veered off from where other buses were waiting and entered the track, ignoring the red flag by the level crossing keeper.

“Before the train driver could stop, he had already hit the vehicle and pushed it to a distance of about 100 metres before finally stopping. This is because the train cannot stop immediately,” he added.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau is also set to commence an investigation into the accident as directed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The minister who gave the directive to the NSIB assured the public of the capacity of the bureau to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways to prevent a reoccurrence.

The tragedy struck in Lagos a few minutes before 8am on Thursday when a passenger train collided with a fully-loaded staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government at the PWD rail crossing, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Giving reasons for the deadly crash, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told journalists that the bus driver ignored signals from the NRC officials as he was in a hurry to cross the rail.

Also, the NRC, in a statement by its Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, said the bus failed to obey the instruction of the corporation officials as he overtook other vehicles waiting for the train to pass.

The Federal Government has also ordered an investigation into the accident.