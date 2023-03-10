Sanwo-Olu ok 3 days mourning, flags flown 1/2-mast for train crash victims

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered all national flags to be flown at half-mast.

Reacting, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, called for prayers for the families of the victims and ordered for all flags to be flown at half-mast.

“Lagos is in a state of mourning and for the next three days, I am suspending all campaign activities.

All flags will be flown at half mast and tomorrow (Friday) all civil servants will work till noon before returning home to be with their loved ones during this trying time.

In the company of the state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and some other members of the State Executive Council also visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has directed an immediate and full investigation into the accident.

Also,In a statement signed by the minister’s Special Assistant on Public Affairs, James Odaudu, he commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state, especially those who have lost their loved ones, while he prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari expressed sympathy over the accident.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said, “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad.

“I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

On his part, President-elect and former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, condoled with the victims and promised to monitor the situation with the necessary support

“My thoughts are with them and with the Lagos State Government, even as I continue to follow the emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary, to ensure that survivors and others involved receive the best care,” he tweeted.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet called for appropriate measures to be put in place to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.