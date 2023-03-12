Tinubu, APC lawmakers-elect meet over Power Sharing formula

Time for sharing the booty of February 25 general election has arrived, as Tinubu, APC leaders meet lawmakers-elect over National Assembly leadership.

It is believed that there is an urgent need to lock down the sensitive positions of the Senate president Speaker after the posts of President and Vice-President had been zoned to the South-West and North-East regions, respectively.

There are clamours already that that no candidate from the two regions should be considered for both positions and that the APC should not give consideration to narratives by opportunities in the party.

There are also appeals thst only candidates from the North-West, South-East and the South-South should be considered for the principal positions.

The Ruling party moves, YOUNEWS Learnt is to avert repeat of Saraki-Dogara ‘coup’

Now the consultation to zone Senate presidency, Speaker, SGF, others have begun.

We gathered that Tinubu, known to be an astute power brokers and strategic negotiator is trying to prevent power brokers and external forces from hijacking the next National Assembly.

“The President-elect will not stand by like the current President and allow power seekers and enemies to hijack the National Assembly. It is not in the interest of the President-elect and not in the interest of the ruling party as well.” a source who crave annonimity told YOUNEWS.

Tinubu is quoted to have said : “we cannot stand aloof and allow everyone to continue spending money in wooing their colleagues for their ambitions”

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform to a crucial meeting.

The closed door meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the State House in Abuja on Monday, has got political stakeholders pondering what it is all about.

Though the agenda for the meeting was not stated, a source at the APC secretariat told our correspondent that it had to do with early consultation and strategic plans concerning the issue of zoning of the Senate presidency, Speaker for the House of Representatives and other principal offices in the National Assembly.

“We have a feeling that this was a frantic effort to avoid a repeat of the coup that brought in Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and Speaker of the House in 2015, respectively,” the source stated.

The source explained that the “ghost of the civilian coup” executed by Saraki and Dogara in 2015 was still haunting the ruling party.

According to him, the situation could have been averted if both politicians had considered party supremacy ahead of their selfish interests.

The invitation to the meeting, which was signed by APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also published on the party’s official Twitter handle around 10.08pm on Friday.

While requesting the guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners, the statement also urged them to arrive early enough to participate in a screening before the event slated for 2.00pm would commence.

The invitation read, “This is to inform all Senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they are invited to a parley with the party’s national leadership.

“The meeting, which will be attended by the President-elect and Vice President-elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. Senators/House of Representatives-elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certificates of Return and must come alone.

“The meeting is strictly on invitation. Date: Monday, 13th of March, 2023. Time: 2pm prompt. Venue: State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. All invited guests are expected to arrive early to allow for screening and be seated before 12noon.”

The meeting is going to deal with the issue of who leads the next National Assembly.

Already there are permutations..that the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-West, South-East or the South-South.

With a Muslim President and a Muslim Vice-President, it is only logical to zone the Senate President, who is the number three ranking leader of government, to either the South-East or the South-South, who will be a Christian.

“Logically, the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-West. This will have the advantage of acknowledging that the North-West gave Asiwaju the highest votes of 2,950,393, representing 33.6 per cent of the votes he won. All other positions in government can be assigned by taking a bearing from that.”

It had also been said that

it might be important to also consider the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation as part of the positions to be zoned, Tinubu must not undermine his government by appointing a politician with zero experience in managing public service institutions to serve as the SGF.

A total of seven political parties won seats in the Senate with the APC coming tops with 57 seats.

The Peoples Democratic Party won 29 seats; the Labour Party won six; New Nigerian Peoples Party won two and the Social Democratic Party also won two seats. The All Progressives Grand Alliance and Young Peoples Party won one seat each.

For the House of Representatives, the APC had 162 seats; PDP won 102; Labour Party, 34; NNPP, 18; while the SDP, YPP, APGA and ADC had two, one, four and 20 seats, respectively.