Desmond prostrates, begs, donates transformers

The Surulere Local Govt. CDC Chairman, Wemimo Odumosu, joined the APC Lagos House of Assembly candidate from Surulere 1, Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot, to do the traditional Yoruba prostrate .

He was apologizing to all Surulere sons, daughters and residents who said he has not done well in the last dispensation .

He want them to forgive him, and give him another chance to correct all the wrongs.

The event took place at Mercy Eneli, Surulere, near the Surulere residence of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Desmond took the microphone and apologized to the people while still prostrating side by side with the Surulere CDC Chairman, Odumosu.

The people after the exercise pronounced their blessings for huge success at the polls to Desmond Elliot as he goes into the March 18, 2023 election.

But the electorates in the area are reacting:

“Belated apologies!!! Let’s give someone else a chance. Shocker for all APC candidates in Lagos. It’s a new dawn!!!!!

“Time of reckoning. All of them are coming down from their high horses. The tinted glasses of the SUVs are coming down. Thank God for OBIdient movement. Not business as usual.

“We d recipients of obele odan community are not alliance with him bcos he rejected us when we need him mostly ( during d pandemic period). Now he can remember that is our vote that will make him to continue as a representative member, prostration is not a good conduct that is why dey are intimidating d good people of lagos state with their bad n exorbitant policy’s, dey only care about there self not d people dey represent, now the day of judgement is approaching they’re running n begging us, honourable go andn wait for d judgement.

“This is why I am very happy with this BVAS accreditation to some extent,it makes those who believe in practical olden days Rigging to be careful. The fear of over voting is the beginning of wisdom. I will see whether Surulere people will go for Mumu postration this time around.

“So now that he’s prostrated for not doing what he’s supposed to, so we should forgive him and move on as if that’s all that we need him to do to remedy an already hopeless situation?

He didn’t do well for the community to run again!

His star power has waned and he’s not even able to live up to it!

He’s the biggest beneficiary of the office he holds and he forgot that people put him there to represent them…