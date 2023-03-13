Lagos train crash: Corps member buried

The remains of a 28-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Oreoluwa Aina, who was involved in last Thursday’s Lagos train accident, have been laid to rest.

Aina was among the six victims who were confirmed dead by the state government.

Aina, who served with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa, was buried on Saturday at Atan cemetery.

A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo attended the funeral.

Also present were the deceased’s family members and the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa.

A passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government staff bus on its way from Ikotun en route Alausa, the state secretariat, at the PWD area of the state.

The accident happened around 7:00 am.