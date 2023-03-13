Sanwo-Olu joins ushers in church, shakes all hands, up and down

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits Harvesters Church Lagos and after service pumps hands of the public.

The action is coming exactly six days ahead of the governorship election.

There were social media reactions after he worshipped at the Lagos branch of Harvesters Church following which he took to pumping hands of worshippers as they came out from the church building.

The visit and the action of the governor in shaking hands of worshippers as they came out is perceived by many as another move by the governor to woo voters ahead of the weekend governorship election.

YOUNEWS gathered some of the reactions to Governor Sanwo-Olu shaking hands after the church service.

Sanwoolu is the most desperate politician alive today. He can do anything to get reelected. I pity him sha. It’s really good to have a formidable opposition. It helps to put those in power in check. If he’s reelected, he would do better (i can’t place a bet on this though).

SanwoOlu go soon attend Child Dedication after this Church update

E no go work ….. We are not fools joooor

People don’t even send him. I wish this will continue to happen in our political space. Who want to come back second term must do very well first term. It happen to Trump. No one is too big to be voted out of office.

iamtplay

U will soon see him playing football with street boys 😂..

havilahdivas101

Sanwo olu I sell beautiful ladies wears patronize me for ur wife I will discuss with Eluu P

chigozie_ehim1

Eyaaa. Sanwo-Olu nwanne m is under pressure. Oga, it’s the labour party from top to bottom. Start looking for a new job. Ngwongwo ejiri mara gi akuwaana bro. If so doxology.

mz_sassymee

This man used the last 4 years working for emilokan’s presidential bid. Now he’s desperately begging for 2nd chance to right his wrongs but epa o gboro mo😢

fineboi_nachi_

If you get house party invite this man I swear him go come before DJ😂

officialsmithempire

He will be going for child dedication and house fellowship from here