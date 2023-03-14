Jehovah’s Witnesses hail German police over role @ K.Hall Shooting

Jehovah’s Witnesses have issued a statement to thank the Germany Police for speedy, valuable roles played during attack on worshippers at a hall in Hamburg.

“We deeply appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services”

The a release also confirmed the casualty figures during Thursday’s gun attack at the Hamburg-Winterhude Kingdom Hall in Germany, hailing police and emergency services for acting fast to prevent more casualties.

The Christian group in a post on their official website, jw.org, put the number of deaths at seven and prayed in behalf of all those affected by the attack.

The post reads: “On March 9, 2023, a shooter attacked the Hamburg-Winterhude Kingdom Hall after the midweek meeting had concluded. Sadly, four brothers, two sisters, and a sister’s unborn child were killed in this shooting.

Several other brothers and sisters were injured. Local elders are providing spiritual comfort to the family members and friends of those affected.

“We appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services.

“Our prayers are with all those affected by the attack. We are confident that Jehovah, the God of peace, will continue to be a refuge and strength in this time of distress.—Psalm 9:9; 46:1; Philippians 4:9.”