Atiku, PDP pull out of court !

March 17, 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have filed a notice of discontinuance notifying the court of their withdrawal of an application they filed to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow their agents to participate in the process of sorting out ballot papers that were used for the February 25 presidential election.

Both the PDP and Atiku told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, that they have deemed it fit to discontinue the application.

The application was filed challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election which Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner by the INEC.

When the motion ex-parte,marked: CA/PEC/1OM/2023, was called up for hearing on Wednesday, Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Joe Kyari Gadzama, told the court that he filed a notice of discontinuance

