Banks run out old currencies, Scarcity persist

The situation of money Scarcity in Nigeria is yet to improve condiderably

three days after.

The President of the country had spoken, and the Central Bank too , in favour of the earlier Supreme Court judgement.

Several bank customers are still stranded in banking halls in major cities and towns.

And the crowd around gates of banks are still disturbing.

There are still acute shortage of new notes which led to long queues in banking halls and Automate Teller Machine galleries in several cities and towns.

While some bank officials said their stocks of old notes were beginning to run low, others said they had exhausted the old currencies in their vaults.

YOUNEWS reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria declared old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes as legal tender.

Now, Deposit Money Banks say they are beginning to run out of the old currencies.

The development led to severe hardship and pains for several bank customers seeking to withdraw funds.

The CBN had on Monday directed banks to pay out and accept the old notes from their customers.

This came after the President, Muhammadu Buhari, said he did not stop the CBN and the Attorney General of the Federation Office from complying with the Supreme Court judgement ordering that old naira notes should remain legal tender till December 31, 2023.