CBN sabotages S/Court judgement, refuses to release more naira notes

There are strong accusations on the streets that Central Bank of Nigeria is decieving Nigerians.

The CBN which has kept mute on whether it will release more old notes into circulation, is reportedly opposed to the recirculation of the old currencies due to its determination to push the cashless policy initiative to a logical end

Multiple sources close to the CBN disclosed to YOUNEWS that the apex bank might not release the old notes in its custody to banks anytime soon, arguing that doing so might be tantamount to reversing the “progress” it had achieved on the cashless initiative.

Also, a senior bank executive who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The CBN did not print enough new notes and does not want to return the old notes it has collected because it is still driving its cashless policy.”

Also, a top industry executive close to the CBN said the apex bank might not return the old notes to banks because it would reverse its cashless policy.

The managing director of a tier-2 bank said the CBN had yet to officially communicate to banks on whether it would release old notes to them or not.

He said, ‘”We don’t know if the CBN has destroyed the old notes in its custody or not. As we speak, we don’t also know if it will release the old notes to banks again but the truth is banks don’t have much of these old notes in their vaults. Sadly, customers are not depositing much again.”

Already, there are thinking that it is all deliberate attempt on the part of CBN to sabotage the judgement of the Supreme Court.

CBN is replying very reluctantly.

And there are suggestions that President Buhari should

validate all these claims by doing an audit of the old currency that is available to be sure that indeed all the old notes have been destroyed.”