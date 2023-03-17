Nigerians React as Banks Demand CBN Code before Accepting Old Naira Note

There are mixed reactions from traders, business owners and customers over the commercial banks’ acceptance of deposits in old N500 and N1,000 old notes.

This is four days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a statement on Monday directed commercial banks to issue and to accept the old Naira notes from Nigerians.

YOUNEWS embarked on general survey, and we were told :

“We accept the deposits of the old N500 and N1,000 notes if you have the CBN code,” the banks staffs are saying.

When reminded that the CBN in its statement said the banks should generate the required codes for their customers, YOUNEWS was told : “No, you have to generate the code by yourself or if you have the code already, you can bring it. For now, we still require the CBN code for you to deposit the old notes except if they lift it tomorrow, we can start accepting the deposits directly.”