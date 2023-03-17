Principal punishes pupil for using Peter Obi’s poster to wrap book

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has said it is investigating the complaint of a parent, Mr Barinada, who alleged that his daughter, Marvellous Barinada, was sent out of Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe, for using the poster of one of the contestants in the last election to wrap his books.

A statement signed by the Ministry of Education said it had invited the principal to explain what actually transpired.

A viral Facebook post by the father, which had a screenshot of the exit slip, read, “This is to inform you all that my daughter, Marvelous Barinada, was exit (sic) from Odomola Secondary School today, March 14, 2023, by the school principal, just because my daughter uses Peter Obi’s poster paper to wrap her school notebooks, and this girl is just 10 years old; she doesn’t know anything about politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parent because they said we supported Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

“Please, is this act by the school principal good? See what the school principal wrote in that letter. And after (sic), we will say we are one Nigeria.”

However, the Lagos State Government’s statement read, “The Lagos State Ministry of Education is investigating the complaint of a parent that his child was sent out of school for using the poster of one of the contestants in the last election to wrap his books. The incident was reported to have happened at Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe.

“The ministry has recalled the principal, who will be asked to explain the incident.

“The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education, and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel, or teacher to act in such a manner.”

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, reassured the public that the matter would be dealt with “within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true.”

Adefisayo also hinted that another school principal at Odonguyan, who was caught on camera, as shared on social media, promoting her political choice to students, had been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations. A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules,” said the statement.