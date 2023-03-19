INEC begins results upload, gets kudos on better portal

Independent National Electoral Commission began uploading of the results on its results viewing portal.

And the commission has been adjudged better on technically issue vis a- vis February 25th Presidential elections.

Governorship and state Houses of Assembly candidates of the political parties, their supporters and other stakeholders are in anxious wait for the results of the polls, which were held on Saturday even as the

The governorship election was held in 28 of the 36 states of the federation, while the state assemblies’ poll was conducted in all the states.

As of 10pm, a total of 77,143 results for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections had been uploaded to the iREV portal.

It will be recalled that INEC given assurances that the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections would be uploaded in real time as it had rectified the issues.

Checks by YOUNEWS showed that some results had been uploaded in 28 states. They include Ogun State, with 3,631; Plateau, 2,765; Zamfara, 961; Yobe, 1,438; Taraba, 4,869; Sokoto, 1,310; Rivers, 4,301; Oyo, 4,907; Niger, 1,965; and Nasarawa, 2,291.

Others are Lagos, 7,375 results; Kwara, 1,838; Kebbi, 923; Katsina, 2,627; Kano, 3,951; Kaduna, 4,900; Jigawa, 2,200; Gombe, 1,322; Enugu, 3,321; Ebonyi, 2,050; Delta, 2,807; Cross River, 1,665; Borno, 2,174; Benue, 2,736; Bauchi, 2,092; Akwa Ibom, 2,641; Adamawa, 2,100; and Abia, 1,983 results.