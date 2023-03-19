Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » INEC Cancels Election in Imo State..the reason?

INEC Cancels Election in Imo State..the reason?

YouNews March 19, 2023 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 62 Views

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled the state house of assembly elections taking place in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The decision was made following the abduction of 17 ad-hoc staff in the morning of Saturday 18th, March 2023 which generated concerns about the safety of electoral officers and the credibility of the process.

According to an anonymous informant in the commission, gunmen reportedly overpowered and forced the INEC ad-hoc staff into waiting vehicles before speeding off.

The kidnapping has caused wide condemnation and concerns for the safety of electoral officer as well as the electorate.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Principal punishes pupil for using Peter Obi’s poster to wrap book

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has said it is investigating the complaint of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023