INEC Shifts Elections in 10 Lagos Polling Units to Sunday( today)

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday announced a postponement of the election in the Victoria Garden City area in Lekki Lagos.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Segun Agbaje, who announced this decision at the Estate said the movement of the polling stations out of the estate where the presidential election was held three weeks ago was because the adhoc staff complained of

Insecurity within the estate.

Agbaje said the commission’s ad hoc staff set up voting materials in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure and could not cast their votes.

He said the situation was difficult for security agents to contain hence he and his team had to come to the area.

“We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he stated, adding that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected. “Eight here (in the estate) and two outside,” he noted.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30am to conduct the elections.”

NPO Reports gathered that the VGC resident’s association has equally sent messages to its members to expect the election to hold on Sunday.