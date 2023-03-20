Desmond Elliot defeats LP to win, says; God shame all the haters’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nollywood star, Olusola Elliot, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Surulere 1 State Constituency election in Lagos.

Elliot in his tweets has said shame to all his haters…and also appreciated his political rivals for “the youthful zest you put into the campaign.”

I’m glad for the youthful zest you put into the campaign. Please I am more than willing to work with you and share ideas on how to make our dear constituency a better place.

“I pledge to give my utmost best at giving succor and relief to my constituents to the best of my Legislative ability.

“Thank you Thank you Thank you Suru wa a lere o.”

The lawmaker said he is open to rubbing minds with them on making the constituency a better place.

“Thank you Surulere, I commend the worthy effort given by other candidates in other parties: Hon Thompson (PDP) Mr Olumide Owuro (LP) Mr Bode Adetayo (LP),” he wrote

The Returning Officer for Surulere Constituency 1, Dr John Fenuga from the University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos by 8.02 am.

He said Elliot emerged winner with 17,837 votes, while Bode Adebayo, the candidate of Labour Party (LP) came second with 7,822 votes.

Olusola Elliot of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Fenuga said.

According to him, Sulaimon Aderemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 1,045 votes, Esebamen Aigbokhaode of ADC came forth with 81 votes.

“Omotosho Oluseyifunmi of ADP came fifth with 57 votes, Olalekan Oshodi of SDP came sixth with 56 votes, Sulaimon Aderemi of AA came seventh with 28 votes, Peace Onwuboro of NNPP came eighth with 19 votes, Folami Akinpelumi of BP came ninth with 16 votes.