Ogun gov re-elected amid protests..full results

The Ogun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been reelected for a second term of four years.

He was pronounced reelected on Sunday amid protests by other parties over number of cancelled votes in the poll.

But in spite of the protest, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Abiodun as the winner of the governorship election on Sunday.

The Collation Agent of the Peoples Democratic Party for the poll, Sunkanmi Oyejide, had before the announcement cautioned INEC against declaring a winner for the election.

He said the electoral umpire should consider a clause in the Electoral Act (amended) that says it should declare a rerun in the case of total rejected votes outnumbering the lead margin.

This was raised shortly after the Sagamu collation officer, Prof. Oluwagboyega Afolabi, presented the scores of the political parties in the council.

Afolabi had said that 15 polling units were canceled as a result of violence during the governorship election on Saturday.

The PDP agent however raised an observation against further submission of the copy of the results.

Oyejide said no fewer than 33,750 votes were cancelled in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ikenne, Ijebu-North and Ogun Waterside Local Government Areas.

Yejide said: “The Electoral Act 2022, Section 24 Sub-Section 3 says where an election has commenced and there is reason to believe that there is or has been substantial destruction of election in a polling unit or constituency or it is impossible to continue with the election, occasioned by the threat to peace and security of electoral officials and materials; Electoral officials and materials should be underlined in the case of Remo where BVAS did not function and I argued it out; the commission shall suspend the election and appoint another date for the continuation of the election or the process.

“Secondly, if we invoke the principle of lead of margin enshrine in the Electoral Act 2022, the rejected votes according to results submitted to local government by local government are far higher than the lead of margin.

“This just to inform you when you are through with your final collation and what happened is found to be true that you will know that the election shall be inconclusive and a rerun should be ordered where necessary.”

The party followed this up with a petition dated March 18, 2023 to the Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The petition, titled: “Petition against deliberate disenfranchisement of a large number of voters in some local governments of Ogun state,” reads: “We write to remind your authority of the above-mentioned issue.

“You will recall that the Commission is aware of the level of thuggery planned and orchestrated by the All Progressive Congress to unleash mayhem in some polling units across the state to destabilise innocent voters from freely exercising their voting rights as a result of planned and well-executed action.

“We are aware that the principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in Section 24(3) is in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up. Therefore, a re-run in appropriate to address this injustice.

“We, therefore, implore the Commission to evoke this principle and declare this election inconclusive.”

But the INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said the complaints have already been looked into.

Adebowale said: “I have tried to check our records and I want to say that everything he said is at variance with what we have as records.

“But if it is found to be incorrect, INEC has seven days to review its decision.”

The results by Local Government Areas:

Odeda

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 23,975

APC: 11,089

PDP: 8,050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3,651

Total valid votes: 23,349

Rejected votes: 626

Total votes cast: 23,975

Egbado North

Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 41,016

APC: 15,331

PDP: 11,627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12,190

Total valid votes: 39,908

Rejected votes: 1,031

Total votes cast: 41,011

Egbado South

Registered voters: 133,001

Accredited Voters: 34,213

APC: 15,047

PDP: 10,913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6,435

Total valid votes: 33,064

Rejected votes: 1,149

Total votes cast: 34,213

Ewekoro

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 20,415

APC: 8,192

PDP: 7,449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3,881

Total valid votes: 19,902

Rejected votes: 511

Total votes cast: 20,413

Abeokuta South

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 55,718

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9,264

Total valid votes: 54,139

Rejected votes: 1,579

Total votes cast: 55,718

There were cancellation in two wards: Ward 5 and Ward 13.

Ijebu North

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 38,340

APC: 18,815

PDP: 15,904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2,393

Total valid votes: 37,478

Rejected votes: 848

Total votes cast: 38,326

Ikenne

Registered voters: 68,613

Accredited Voters: 23,564

APC: 9,125

PDP: 12,472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

Total valid votes: 22,069

Rejected votes: 392

Total votes cast: 22,461

10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

Ijebu North East

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 14,687

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

Total valid votes: 14,102

Rejected votes: 357

Total votes cast: 14,459

Ballot paper snatching at Ward 6, Unit 2. The result was cancelled.

Ijebu Ode

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,730

APC: 12,907

PDP: 10,714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1,348

Total valid votes: 25,257

Rejected votes: 473

Total votes cast: 25,730

Cancellation in RA 6, PU 3 due to violence.

Abeokuta North

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 37,553

APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

Total valid votes: 36,521

Rejected votes: 1,018

Total votes cast: 37,539

Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due violence.

Ijebu East

Registered voters: 77,171

Accredited Voters: 21,896

APC: 7,883

PDP: 11,242

NNPP: 45

ADC: 1,885

Total valid votes: 21,352

Rejected votes: 542

Total votes cast: 21,894

There was cancellation in Unit 6, Ward 9 due to violence.

Remo North

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 13,187

APC: 4,306

PDP: 8,177

NNPP: 06

ADC: 327

Total valid votes: 129,39

Rejected votes: 248

Total votes cast: 13,187

Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

Ipokia

Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 45,035

APC: 21,338

PDP: 19,189

NNPP: 46

ADC: 1,897

Total valid votes: 43,703

Rejected votes: 1,328

Total votes cast: 45,031

Cancellation of one polling unit.

Odogbolu

Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 24,041

APC: 9,143

PDP: 12,963

NNPP: 10

ADC: 1,281

Total valid votes: 23,608

Rejected votes: 429

Total votes cast: 24,037

There cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.

Ogun Waterside

Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 17,345

APC: 5,878

PDP: 7,716

NNPP: 56

ADC: 2,575

Total valid votes: 16,888

Rejected votes: 456

Total votes cast: 17,344

Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

Imeko Afon

Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 23,708

APC: 9,591

PDP: 6,981

NNPP: 93

ADC: 6,124

Total valid votes: 23,050

Rejected votes: 658

Total votes cast: 23,708

Ado-Odo/Ota

Registered voters: 390,175

Accredited voters: 86,304

APC: 39,006

PDP: 31,022

NNPP: 194

ADC: 12,174

Total valid votes: 83,616

Rejected votes: 2,688

Total votes cast: 86,304

Cancellation in two units due to violence.

Obafemi Owode

Registered voters: 179,696

Accredited Voters: 33,492

APC: 15,466

PDP: 11,004

NNPP: 275

ADC: 5,105

Total valid votes: 32,472

Rejected votes: 1,020

Total votes cast: 33,492

Cancellation in one polling unit due to over voting.

Ifo

Registered voters: 261,988

Accredited Voters: 51,482

APC: 20,653

PDP: 16,052

NNPP: 154

ADC: 11,040

Total valid votes: 48,804

Rejected votes: 2,678

Total votes cast: 51,482

Cancellation of five units due to over voting and disruption of voting activities.

Sagamu

Registered voters: 169,347

Accredited Voters: 34,705

APC: 13,128

PDP: 17,025

NNPP: 58

ADC: 2,257

Total valid votes: 32,840

Rejected votes: 804

Total votes cast: 33,644

Governor Abiodun secured a second term in office after polling 276,298 votes to defeat his PDP opponent, Oladipupo Adebutu, who scored 262,383 votes and 12 other candidates.

The returning officer of the governorship election in Ogun State, Prof. Kayode Adebowale declared Abiodun at the collation centre of the commission in the state.

According to him, the total number of registered voters 2,688,305, while accredited voters were 666,406.

Adebowale said a total of 645,133 votes were valid while 18,835 votes were rejected out of the 663,968 total votes cast.