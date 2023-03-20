Rhodes-Vivour rejects Lagos results

The Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has insisted that he won the gubernatorial election in the state.

Rhode-Vivour explained that the results of LP’s field agents indicated that he won Saturday’s governorship election.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to manipulate results.

In a series of tweets, the governorship candidate insisted that the results declared by INEC were not a reflection of the wishes of electorates in Lagos State.

He wrote: “Firstly, I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters for coming out to vote yesterday for us. I’m convinced that with you in our corner, a NEW Nigeria is imminent.

Sanwo-Olu was re-elected as he has polled the highest number of votes in the governorship election held on Saturday. The results were announced on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Yaba, Lagos.

The governor was declared winner with 762,134 votes while his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, polled 312,329 votes. The candidate of the PDP, Olajide Adediran, came third with 62,449 votes.

The total number of votes cast was 1,123,302, and the number of rejected votes was 16,798, and the total number of valid votes was 1,107,248