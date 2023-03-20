Senator Aishatu Binan becomes 1st elected female gov

Finally, she made history in Nigeria, as the first female Governor in Nigeria..

Today is one of the finest moment of the progressives..

Big congratulations to the history maker . Adamawa State Governortorial Election Final Result.

APC=409,909

PDP=406,617

Difference=3,292

Though in early lead in Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Finti early lead by a margin of 39,037 votes from results so far collated from 13 LGAs out of the 21 council areas in the state.

Fintiri, who is seeking re-election for a second term, went to the polls against Senator Aishatu Binani, from the rival APC.

She is seeking to make history as the first elected female governor in the country.

The PDP polled a total of 235,379 votes while the APC has an aggregate of 214,043.