Binani Loses 1st female gov’s ‘glory’, INEC Declares Fintiri @ Adamawa

It’s media blitz victory short lived for Binani as

INEC Declares Fintiri Winner Of Adamawa Election.

Already celebrated far and wide..Binani is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and was on track to become Nigeria’s first elected female governor.

Under strict security, the Collation Officer announced the results of the final LGA, Fufore LGA.

While the APC received 24, 777 votes in the local government, the PDP received 20, 777 votes, meaning Binani did not receive enough votes to overcome the 36,000 deficit and win the election for governor of Adamawa State.

After a recount of the votes from Furfore Local Government Area (LGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Governor Fintiri defeated Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, also known as Binani, in the March 18 election.

According to the results announced by INEC for the 21 LGAs in Adamawa State, Fintiri won 13 while Binani won 8.

Fintiri received 429,557 votes, while Binani received 396,666 votes