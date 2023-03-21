Kwakwanso’s Kano, Ganduje’s anointed candidate loses

Ganduje failed. The NNPP in Kano that is the opposition candidate, Abba Yusuf, was declared the governor-elect, defeating Yusuf Gawuna.

Gawuna, who is the deputy governor of the state, was Ganduje’s anointed candidate, while Yusuf was backed by the NNPP presidential candidate and ex-Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The INEC returning officer, Ahmad Ibrahim, announced that Yusuf won the election with 1,019,602 votes, while Gawuna got 890,705 votes.

Yusuf had contested against Ganduje in 2019 in what was regarded as a very controversial election, which went into supplementary polls in 28 out of the 44 local government areas in the state.

At the end of the first election, Yusuf was leading Ganduje with 26,655 votes. Yusuf, who was at the time the PDP candidate polled 1,014,474 votes while Ganduje got 987,819 votes.

Ganduje eventually won by scoring 45,876 votes while Yusuf amassed 10,239 in the supplementary polls.