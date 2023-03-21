So far, APC wins 15 states, PDP 6, NNPP takes Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday released more results of Saturday’s governorship election.

All the results so far declared as of 10 pm on Monday indicated that the All Progressives Congress won the governorship polls in 15 states including Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Lagos, Kwara, Niger, Yobe, Nasarawa, C’River, Ebonyi, Ogun, Benue, Kaduna and Borno.

The Peoples Democratic Party on the other hand won Plateau, Bauchi, Oyo, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states while the New Nigeria Peoples Party emerged victorious in Kano.

The results of the election in Abia and Enugu States were delayed following the dispute between the Labour Party and the PDP over the results from some local government areas.

To resolve the issues, INEC suspended further collation of the governorship election results pending a review of the process of the contentious balloting in parts of the two states.

On Sunday, INEC declared Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo, PDP) Dapo Abiodun (Ogun, APC), Muhammadu Yahaya (Gombe, APC), Babatunde Sanwo-Olu (Lagos, APC), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe, APC) and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara, APC) the winners of the governorship election.

Also, the PDP candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and Dr Dikko Radda of the APC in Katsina also emerged as the governors-elect.

States won by the APC:

Yobe state (Governor Mai Mala Buni) Ogun state (Governor Dapo Abiodun) Gombe state (Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya) Jigawa state (Umar Namadi) Kwara state (Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman) Lagos state (Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu) Sokoto state (Aliyu Ahmed) Nasarawa state (Governor Abdullahi Sule) Katsina state (Dikko Rada) Benue State (Hyacinth Alia) Kaduna State (Senator Uba Sani) Sokoto (Ahmed Aliyu)

States won by the PDP: Akwa Ibom state (Umo Eno) Oyo state (Seyi Makinde). Bauchi State (Bala Mohammed) Delta State (Sheriff Oborevwori) Rivers State (Siminalayi Fubara) Plateau State (Caleb Mutfwang)

States won by the NNPP Kano state (Abba Kabir Yusuf)

States won by the LP yet to be officially declared.