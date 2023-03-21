Tension in Kano over upset, curfew imposed

The Kano State Government has imposed dawn to dusk curfew with a view to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from to causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Gakadima, a leader of the party, stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The duo are outside the INEC office with thousands of the party supporters.

Results for the governorship election were collated there and figures from all the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) were announced, with opposition party in clear lead.

However, returning officer for the election said he needed time to work on the forms. This fueled suspicion among party agents and supporters in the collation hall, but the electoral officials assured them that everything was under control.