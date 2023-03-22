Insider revealed how Omo-Agege Caused His Defeat

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Dr Cairo Ojougboh has blamed the party’s defeat in the governorship election to the candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who, he said, pocketed the party structure thinking he could rely on defectors from the PDP.

According to Dr Ojougboh, many PDP defectors on a closer look chose to work for the devil they knew in the PDP than enthrone Omo-Agege based on what he claimed as their past dealings with him.

Ojougboh spoke in an interview on Arise News Television on Tuesday morning following the declaration of the PDP’s candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as governor-elect.

Omo-Agege has since renounced the declaration vowing to challenge it based on allegations of rigging, voter suppression among others.

Dr Ojougboh who said that many party leaders were scorned by Omo-Agege once he got the party structure also made allusions to unfaithfulness on the party leadership in the state in prosecuting the presidential election. According to him resources provided by the party leadership for the presidential election were squandered.

Noting how Senator Omo-Agege allegedly was deceived by defectors, he said: “as people were coming in we were just looking at them, most of them their political value you can query. So, there was no panic as to how the result would go in Delta State.”

“When only one person took the structure of APC and put it in his pocket, you didn’t expect much and if you look at the result out of 25 local governments, APC was only able to win only four and that was despite the fact that the APC was running on the bandwagon effect of the presidential election. But it didn’t help just because of the way the party at the national level conducted the affairs of the APC in Delta State.”

Noting that the voting in Delta has demystified the voting mystique about the riverine votes that in the past altered permutations, he said:

“It is now clear that the voting strength in Delta is in Delta North. People used to think it was in Delta South, but the result that came from Delta South was merely abysmal and the fishes and shrimps that used to vote in Delta South were not on show this time around and human beings came to vote. So, the voting strength now is between the Central and Delta North.”

Praising the introduction of the BVAS machine, Ojougboh said:

“What made the PDP win in Delta was the BVAS, with BVAS you cannot rig more than the accreditation. Those kinds of votes that used to come out from the rivers and from the creeks didn’t come this time. So, what you saw was fairly reflective of what happened.”