Protest in Ogun over Abiodun’s re-election, Adebutu pushes for Rerun

There were protests by the Peoples Democratic Party supporters in Ogun and Nasarawa states just as the All Progressives Congress in Kano State gave the Independent National Electoral Commission seven days to declare the governorship election in the state inconclusive.

In the results of the governorship election declared so far by INEC, the APC has won 15 states, the PDP won eight, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party emerged victorious in Kano State.

A protest by the PDP members in Ogun State turned violent when an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps fired a gunshot into the air to disperse protesters, who stormed the INEC office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

party’s candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, had marched to the INEC office, where they rejected the result of the election, which Adebutu lost to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is the APC candidate.

Pandemonium however broke out when security operatives prevented the party members from entering the premises. During the confusion, an NSCDC official fired a gunshot in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

The angry protesters pursued and pelted him with stones as he ran away when they angrily advanced towards him.

Some security personnel including officials of the Department of State Services were injured during the melee.

The protesters, who were singing anti-INEC songs, were bearing placards with inscriptions such as “INEC should save our democracy”, “INEC betrayed the people of Ogun”, “Electoral fraud will not stand”, INEC should respect people’s wish”, “INEC should stop being biased” and “Ogun election was inconclusive, INEC correct yourself”, among others.

But, the protesters were denied access to the INEC office by heavily armed security operatives.

Speaking at the entrance of the office, Adebutu said he was at the commission to submit a petition.

He insisted that the protesters would not leave the place until officials of the electoral commission attended to them.

Adebutu said the party had submitted several protest letters to the commission demanding the review of the results of Saturday’s election and re-run in polling units, where elections were either cancelled or disrupted.

He said that it was regrettable that security agencies were being used against the wish of the people, warning that the development could degenerate into another #Endsars protest.

Adebutu said, “We are here to protest, but unfortunately we have been confronted by security men, shooting sporadically into the air, in the hope that they would disperse us, but we are resolute, we are going to stay here until we are addressed by officials of INEC.

“We contend that the measures by which other states have been treated and they are allowed to have rerun should apply to Ogun State.’’

He noted that the governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states were declared inconclusive, adding that the same should apply to Ogun State.

Adebutu later held a closed-door meeting with some INEC officials.

Emerging from the meeting, Adebutu urged his supporters to remain law-abiding.

In Nasarawa State, where the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule of the APC defeated the PDP candidate, David Ombugadu and others, no fewer than 500 women from 13 local government areas of the state, who were dressed in black clothes, stormed Lafia, the state capital to demand the cancellation of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.