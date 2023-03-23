It’s one State for Labour party, wins Abia, loses Enugu narrowly

Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, has emerged Governor-elect of Abia State.

He was this Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023, declared winner of last Saturday’s election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Otti scored a total of 175,467 votes, beating his main challenger, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who won a total of 88,529 votes.

Otti was declared winner by the Presiding Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti, following the collation of the result of the election in Obingwa Local Government Area.

The collation of the results had been suspended on Monday by INEC following controversy arising from the invasion of INEC’s office in Obingwa by thugs on Sunday.

As at the time of the suspension, Otti had won a total of 10 out of the 16 local government area results declared by INEC. He had polled a total of 171,747 votes while Ahiwe scored a total of 79,477 votes after winning five LGAs.

Young Peoples Party (YPP) polled 8,839 to win Osisioma LGA the home of its governorship candidate, Enyinnaya Nwafor.

Mainwhile, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State.

He narrowly defeated Hon. Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP).

Mbah was this Wednesday night, March 22, 2023, declared winner of last Saturday’s election in the state by the by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He scored a total of 160895 votes, beating his main challenger, Edeoga, who won a total of 157,552 votes.

The collation of the results had been suspended on Monday by INEC following controversy arising from the alleged padding of figures from Nkanu East Local Government Area.