Naira Scarcity is over! Emefiele releases more notes, scraps CBN deposit code

Indications are rife that months of hardships and pains Nigerians have been going through in respect of Naira Notes scarcity is over !

It all began with the controversial CBN naira redesign policy that has caused a severe shortage of old and new naira notes across the country.

Now, the Central Bank of Nigeria has finally concluded plans to release all N1,000, N500 and N200 notes in its custody to Deposit Money Banks.

The CBN’s latest decision came several weeks after the Supreme Court ordered that old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes should remain legal tender until December 31, 2023.

Though the CBN said then that it had complied with the Supreme Court judgment which directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes should remain legal tender till December 31, banks have continued to ration the amount of cash issued to customers, indicating that they have not received cash supplies from the apex bank.

On Wednesday night, top officials of the CBN and commercial banks confirmed that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had directed DMBs to begin the disbursement of old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to members of the public effective Thursday (today).

CBN will also start releasing old notes to commercial banks from Thursday.

Emefiele met with the chief executive officers of DMBs on Wednesday evening where he told them that the central bank would start releasing all old notes in its custody to commercial banks effective Thursday (today).

Sources also said the CBN would also be cancelling all the controversial cash withdrawal limits it put in place in recent months.

YOUNEWS also learnt the CBN would start by releasing crisp old notes to DMBS after which the ones deposited by commercial banks will also be released.

Furthermore, the CBN stated at the meeting that bank customers would no longer be required to generate any code before depositing their old notes.

One of the bank CEOs at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The CBN governor met with bank CEOs this evening virtually.

“It was a short meeting that lasted for just about 15 minutes. The governor said all old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes will be released to commercial banks beginning from Thursday.

” The CBN will start with crisp old notes after which the ones deposited by DMBs will be returned.

“The plan is to flood the economy with cash and ameliorate the challenges Nigerians have been passing through.“

The top bank chief added, “Also, the CBN will be cancelling cash withdrawal limits it put in place recently.

This means that individuals can now withdraw up to N500,000 across the counter while corporate bodies can do N5m.

The CBN is expected to release a circular to this effect later tonight or tomorrow morning (today).

” But effectively, things should be back to normal as far the cashless policy is concerned.”

It was also gathered that banks would begin to pay their customers the old notes immediately to ensure the cash circulate across the country.

According to reliable sources in the CBN, banks have been also been directed to report to the old offices to collect the old naira notes they deposited with the apex bank.