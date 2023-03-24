Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » A/Court gives it to Adeleke in Osun, Oyetola lule(falls)

A/Court gives it to Adeleke in Osun, Oyetola lule(falls)

YouNews March 24, 2023 Business, En vogue, Events, Events, News, Opportunities, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 103 Views

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, vacated the tribunal judgement that nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that the appeal Adeleke lodged to challenge his sack by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, was meritorious.

Aside from setting aside the judgement of the tribunal, the court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal, awarded N500, 000 cost against the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola

Resolving some of the issues raised in the appeal, the court also held that the lower court erred when it held an issue of certificate forgery against Adekele, the same having been decided by the Court of Appeal before.

Adeleke participated in the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PPD) and Oyetola was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Osun State election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital had sacked Adeleke on January 27 from office after finding that there was believable evidence that over-voting occurred in some local government areas during the July 16, 2022 governorship election

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Labour’s Nationwide protests not certain again, meets CBN

The much talked about nationwide protest by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may have suffered a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023