A/Court gives it to Adeleke in Osun, Oyetola lule(falls)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, vacated the tribunal judgement that nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that the appeal Adeleke lodged to challenge his sack by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, was meritorious.

Aside from setting aside the judgement of the tribunal, the court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal, awarded N500, 000 cost against the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola

Resolving some of the issues raised in the appeal, the court also held that the lower court erred when it held an issue of certificate forgery against Adekele, the same having been decided by the Court of Appeal before.

Adeleke participated in the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PPD) and Oyetola was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Osun State election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital had sacked Adeleke on January 27 from office after finding that there was believable evidence that over-voting occurred in some local government areas during the July 16, 2022 governorship election