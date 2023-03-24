Anxiety In Osun As A/Court Appeal rules on Adeleke’s Fate Today

Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of

Osun who got Tribunal victory, and Ademola Adeleke, the one on the seat now are anxiously waiting.

Many are doing so too, a a the hand with ball of the pendulum may swing either way !

The court of appeal in Abuja is delivering judgement, today Friday 24, in an appeal by Ademola Adeleke seeking to affirm his election as Osun state governor.

Though the appeal was filed before the Court of Appeal at Osogbo, the panel subsequently relocated to Abuja to conduct its proceedings.

The court had reserved judgment after hearing submissions in the suit on March 13.

In the appeal marked CA/AK/EPT/GOV/01/2023, Adeleke is the appellant while Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are first and second respondents.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP are also joined as the third and fourth respondents in the suit.

In a judgment delivered on January 27, the Osun governorship petition tribunal sacked Adeleke and affirmed Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the state.

Two of the three-member panel held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Adeleke had rejected the judgment, describing it as “a miscarriage of justice” and “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”.

In the 31 grounds of appeal, Adeleke is praying the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal”.

He is also seeking “an order striking out the petition for want of competence and jurisdiction or in the alternative, an order dismissing the petition on the merit”.

Adeleke submitted that the tribunal exhibited bias when it said: “The second respondent cannot ‘go lo lo lo lo’ and ‘buga won’ as the duly elected governor of Osun state.”