Labour’s Nationwide protests not certain again, meets CBN

The much talked about nationwide protest by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may have suffered a set back

Delegates from the CBN on Thursday met with Nigeria Labour Congress over the planned protest due to the scarcity of naira notes in the country.

The meeting, which took place at the Labour House in Abuja, was attended by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and a deputy governor of the CBN.

The congress disclosed this in a post on its official Facebook page. The post read, “Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, received in audience a delegation of the Central Bank of Nigeria led by the deputy governor.”

The NLC had said it would on Wednesday next week embark on a nationwide strike over the scarcity of cash in the country. Ajaero gave the directive during a media briefing in Abuja.

When asked by one of our correspondents on Thursday evening if the strike would still go ahead despite the meeting with the CBN officials, Ajaero said, “The strike will hold until the situation in the country normalises.”

Meanwhile, a reliable source who was privy to the meeting explained that the CBN said it had disbursed N20bn to banks nationwide, adding that banks in Lagos got N4bn while the lenders in Abuja received N2bn.

And CBN promised to continue disbursing more money to the banks to address the scarcity of cash caused by the CBN naira redesign policy.

The source said, “We are not going to rely on what they told us that they are pushing; we all go to banks.

The Director of Operations came to meet with us this evening.

They said based on our complaints and ultimatum, they have redoubled efforts. Today, they said

“We told them they needed to redouble their efforts to stave off our action.

If they pump money consistently, then there would be no need for our actions.

Are we just looking for a fight? The ministry of labour will also meet with us on Monday.”

Earlier, it was reported that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele may be operating on a panicky mode in the last few days.

YOUNEWS have it on good authority that he is fearful of the multiplier effect of the imminent nationwide protest .

The protest main aim is to pickeet Central bank offices across the nation.

To avert crisis he had directed DMBs to begin the disbursement of old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to members of the public effective Thursday (today).

The CBN governor hurriedly met with bank CEOs virtually, on Wednesday evening.

It was a short meeting that lasted for just about 15 minutes.

A top source close to the CBN said the apex bank took the decision to avert the planned picketing of the CBN offices nationwide by supporters and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

NLC plan is to picket the CBN headquarters and state offices in protest against the lingering naira crisis and fuel scarcity in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday, lamented that people’s hardships over the naira crisis had worsened.

The union had penultimate Monday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the scarcity of naira notes and fuel which had compounded the hardships being faced by Nigerians.

Traders in agony as naira scarcity grounds businesses.

Though the CBN said then that it had complied with the Supreme Court judgment which directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes should remain legal tender till December 31, banks have continued to ration the amount of cash issued to customers, indicating that they have not received cash supplies from the apex bank

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Ajaero said the planned picketing of CBN offices became imperative following the apex bank’s failure to comply with the one-week ultimatum given to it to make cash available for Nigerians.

Ajaero explained that the union took the decision when it noticed that the situation appeared to be getting worse despite the Supreme Court order allowing the old N500 and N1000 notes to circulate with the new notes till December 31.

He directed all NLC’s affiliate unions and their state councils to begin mobilisation on Friday for the nationwide mass action, saying the Federal Government and the CBN have not shown any commitment to address the situation.

Giving an update about the ultimatum at the briefing which was held at Labour House, Ajaero said workers could no longer access cash to pay fares to their respective workplaces or buy food for their families.

The magnitude of the protest plan , YOUNEWS gathered became scary the more to Emefiele, when he learned that all Central Bank of Nigeria offices nationwide will be picketed. All central banks from the CBN headquarters will be shut till further notice.

Workers are directed to stay at home and join in the picketing exercise.

“We call on Nigerians to understand the circumstances we are operating in. People will be telling you about the political situation. The political situation is self-inflicted and the economic situation is worse than the political situation because people cannot eat.”

The labour leader described the proposed demonstration as “total”, saying the workers have been pushed to the wall.

He added, “Workers can no longer go to the office and nothing is happening. So, we have been pushed to the wall having given one week (ultimatum) and we thought they could address the situation which is not addressed.

“We have decided to take our destiny into our hands. So, comrades, the mobilisation commences immediately and when we talk of action from Wednesday, it’s total; until further notice.’