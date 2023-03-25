Chrisland School, Candy vendor face charges for Whitney’s death

The Lagos State Government says a case of involuntary manslaughter in addition to reckless and negligent acts has been established against Chrisland School, some members of staff and a vendor in the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.

Whitney’s father, Michael Adeniran had claimed that his daughter “died from naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine after she touched it and she was electrocuted immediately she leaned on it.”

The Office of the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects would be charged with the offences contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeniran was said to have slumped during her school’s inter-house sport on February 9. After an autopsy, it was revealed that the 12-year-old died from Asphyxia and electrocution.

Following the controversial circumstance surrounding the student’s death, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death.

The Coroner, Magistrate Olabisi Fajana, later disclosed that the coroner’s inquest to unravel the cause of death of the 12-year-old would commence on April 4.

At a point ,it was rumoured that Lagos Government was trying to exhume the Late Student’s Corpse.

Asphyxia is a breathing impairment that occurs when there is insufficient oxygen in the body.

On Thursday, 9th of February, students of Chrisland School, Ikeja, with premises in Opebi, gathered at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, for their annual Inter-House Sports Competition. The Agege Stadium is owned by the Lagos State Government. In the course of the event, Ms Adeniran, who was not participating in any of the sporting events, slumped. Immediate efforts to revive her failed, so the staff of the school boarded her into a school bus and moved her to a nearby hospital. Sadly, revival efforts at the hospital also failed. A young, vibrant life, with so much promise, ended rather abruptly.

There was initial accusations and counter-accusations about what caused her death. These do not bear repeating here. However, what the autopsy report, carried out by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) with representatives of both the family of Late Ms Adeniran and Chrisland School, states is that she died of asphyxiation and electrocution. Her death is now before the Coroner’s Court for adjudication. But the ramifications of her death continue and need to be addressed.

To start, Chrisland clearly failed to have any emergency management procedure in place. These include the provision of an Ambulance and a medical practitioner at the venue. It accounts for why the school bus, with no first aid equipment of any sort, was the only resort when Ms Adeniran slumped. Emergencies do happen even in the best situations. Footballers have slumped and died at major events where the best equipment and personnel are present. For instance, Marc Vivien Foe slumped and died in Paris while playing for Cameroon against France in 2003. However, when such incidents happen, they are not for want of preparation about what to do. In the case of Ms Adeniran, it was clear to see from all that has been made known that absolutely no plan was in place for such an emergency.

To compound matters, despite knowing that a pupil had died, Chrisland authorities chose to continue with the Inter-House Sports Competition. That was an immeasurably insensitive decision. Whatever the disruptions to the events of the day, and the challenge of managing the students at the venue pending when they have to go home, that competition should have been stopped immediately it was clear that Ms Adeniran had died.

Furthermore, Chrisland chose to not inform parents of their students of the sad event. Most ended up finding out on social media and through friends. It took more than 48 hours, well after the incident had become public knowledge, before parents were informed. That there is a bad case of stakeholder management