General Oladipo Diya Is Dead !

Gen. Oladipo Diya, who was the Chief of General Staff (military Vice President) to Gen Sani Abacha(deceased too) is dead !

According to Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, the former military administrator passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

The statement which was released early on Sunday morning reads:

On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather,brother, Lt- General Donalds on Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.

Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.

Born in 3rd of April, 1944 Diya was military Governor of Ogun State after the Buhidiagbon coup of December 31st, 1983.

Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War. He later attended the US Army School of Infantry, the Command and Staff College, Jaji (1980–1981) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

While serving in the military, Diya studied law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LLB degree, and then at the Nigerian Law School, where he was called to bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He held other top military posts like GOC, 82 Division and finally the Chief of General Staff (military Vice President) to Gen Sani Abacha.

It was as the CGS that he was arrested for planning a coup to unseat Abacha.

He was thereafter condemned to death by firing squad along with men like Maj.-Gen Abdulkarim Adisa on April 28 1998.