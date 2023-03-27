INEC fixes date for Supplementary Elections

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews March 27, 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed April 15 for the conduct of all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi on Monday.

Oyekanmi said, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

