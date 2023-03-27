Naira availabile @ ATM, Counters, Queue disappear, new notes scarce

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released more old notes to Deposit Money Banks as the apex bank steps up efforts to flood the economy with more cash after a prolonged cash crunch that has made life difficult for millions of Nigerians and residents.

The CBN had on Thursday begun the release of billions of naira to DMBs. Bank officials said the CBN again released several billions of naira to lenders on Friday

Several branches of banks opened over the weekend and dispensed cash to their customers via Automated Teller Machines and over-the-counter.

Some of the banks had sent out emails to their customers notifying them that they would be open over the weekend for banking operations as ordered by the apex bank.

Most banks complied with the order of the CBN and attended to customers both in the banking hall and dispensed cash via ATM.

But the banks are not dispensing crispy naira notes and customers didn’t care as long as they got the cash.