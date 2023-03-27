Total bridge, Apapa Closed for 6-week..why ??

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says the total bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos has been closed to pave way for repair and maintenance works.

The bridge is said to be at the at the Mobil road junction inward Apapa.

In a statement on Sunday, the NPA said the federal ministry of works and housing closed the road at about 11:35 am on Saturday for road maintenance works.

The NPA said the road closure will remain for two months and a half, adding that relevant security agencies are on ground to manage the traffic situation in the affected areas.

“Given the impact the closure will have on port users, the authority in partnership with LASTMA, police, FRSC, and the Nigerian Navy have worked out alternative routes and are on ground to manage the traffic situation in the affected areas,” NPA said.

“The authority wishes to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to support measures to mitigate the temporary disruptions.”